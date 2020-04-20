Malawi: Another Malawian in UK Dies From Coronavirus

20 April 2020
Nyasa Times

Malawi has suffered third casualty of its diaspora community to the global pandemic, coronavirus (COVID-19) with the confirmed death of nurse Grant Maganga.

Maganga who was working as a mental nurse in NHS died Monday morning after contracting COVID-19.

He was based in Bolton after moving from Manchester.

Already, the Malawi community in UK has lost two to COVID-19.

Last week, former vo leyball star Best Nkhoma, succumbed to the disease in London where he was living.

Nkhoma was born in 1965 and is survived by a wife and five children.

First Covid-19 casualty from Malawi community was nurse Elsie Chafulumira Sazuze, in mid 40's, who was based in Birmingham in England's Midlands and was working for a care home .

She had no underlying health issues.

Her husband Kenneth Sazuze - a renowned Malawian DJ who is training to be a nurse - said she fell ill at home before being taken to Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield where she died.

Sazuze said his wife of 24 years, who had trained and worked at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton, understood the risks of working on the front line but was happy to help people.

