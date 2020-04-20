Malawi: Pat 'Abig' Tung'ande Working On New Music Project

20 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Forgotten Balaka-based musician Pat 'aBig' Tung'ande has revealed he is currently working on a new project.

Pat aBig Tung'ande back with a new project.

However, the artist admitted he is facing a lot of challenges hence failure to record a full album.

Tung'ande of the 'Ana a Chisale' hit maker and has stayed for about a decade without releasing an album said he has decided to record a new album due to pressure from his followers.

"People have been asking for songs and that has forced me to go to the studio. I hope everything will be ready by the end of this month" said Tung'ande.

The new album will contain songs such as 'Mbwanda' and 'Moyowu'.

The musician however still dreams big despite being out of active music for a long while.

"If I had a sponsor I could even have gone an extra mile to put up a band," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

