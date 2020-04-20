Zimbabwe: UK Based Zim Nurse Grace Kungwengwe Succumbs to COVID-19

20 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

GRACE Kungwengwe, a United Kingdom based Zimbabwean has died of coronavirus in the line of duty.

The unfortunate development was announced online Monday by Tendai Kungwengwe, who has since initiated a fundraising initiative for her.

"It is with greatest sadness that we confirm the death of our much-loved sister, mother, aunty, grandmother, colleague and friend Grace Kungwengwe who succumbed to Covid 19 on Sunday 19th April 2020 at Lewisham hospital where she worked as a frontline staff.

"Grace was a dedicated NHS worker who loved her job and was actively working until she tested positive of Covid 19."

She leaves behind 2 sons and grandchildren.

Her death is another sad reminder of the human cost Covid-19 is having on Zimbabwean health professionals who left the country after the turn of the century to work in the National Health Service and the broader UK health sector.

In the past few days, UK based Zimbabwean nurses, Gladys Nyemba and Alice Sarupinda have also died of the world pandemic while also in the line of duty.

