South Africa: Remote Learning - Telecom Providers Must Come to the Party

analysis

It is now more than two decades after the Telecommunication Act 103 and our biggest impediment to remote learning remains the recurrent high data costs.

I am neither an epidemiologist nor an economist. I am an associate professor in education at the University of Johannesburg. I have worked for over 20 years in technology-enhanced learning.

I have lived through the catchphrases of multipurpose community centres, e-learning, mobile learning, distance learning, blended learning, big data, real-time data analytics, artificial intelligence, 4IR, and so on.

I am worried about our systemic response to Covid-19 for secondary schools.

Our uncoordinated economic response to the social security of the majority of our citizens, is a major concern. On top of this, thus far all responses to "keeping learning open while schools are closed" cater for a privileged minority.

There is the mandatory lip-service to rurality and communities living in poverty, but the substance of schooling interventions is then woefully blind to such environments.

My initial educational response to the crisis was mild: Relax. Children will be okay missing three or even six weeks of school.

You can't possibly expect parents to cope with working from home, loss of income, or managing their relationships in...