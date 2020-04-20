South Africa: Nation At Starvation Junction - Resolute Leadership Is Needed

analysis

It appears that our government is coming close to gaining the upper hand in the battle against Covid-19 but losing the war to preserve the economy. The many warning signs point to impending economic doom and depression. And yet, no immediate or visible action is being taken.

While the nature of our country and our world has changed dramatically in the past three months, the nature of our politics, and the ANC itself, has not. Economists say that in our perilous situation it is sometimes better to act quickly than to be right. There is a high probability they will be ignored.

Our economy is in deep trouble. On Friday, talk radio heard from people almost crying at their inability to feed their families, to keep their companies alive, to keep paying their workers.

The numbers and predictions tell the story. The Reserve Bank expects a contraction of 6.2% this year, the World Trade Organisation says international trade could contract by 32%, and China has recorded its first quarter of contraction (rather than economic growth) since records began in the 1990s.

In millions of shacks across South Africa, the situation is on the verge of terrifying: hunger is everywhere. People...