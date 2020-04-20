Namibia: Bringing Water to Ha/Om Communities

20 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

THE Hai//Om Traditional Authority donated N$45 000 to Outjo constituency councillor Joseph Antsino, to procure a water pump engine and to improve water infrastructure in various settlements in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The money is for procuring the water pump engine and materials to construct the engine room to meet the government half way in improving the water infrastructure at Balaleika settlement farm," Antsino said.

A report will be submitted to authorities after the completion of the project, according to Antsino.

Senior councillor of Hai//Om traditional authority, John Haneb said at the moment, water is available at various settlements for the Hai//Om but they would like to bring water closer to homes.

"Its very important to have clean running water closer for our people. Those pipes will be bought," Haneb emphasise.

Haneb said water tanks donated by the Kunene regional council to Seringkop settlement are still be set up onto iron stands.

Besides Seringkop and Balalaika, two other settlements Werda and Toevlug are included in the programme and about 120 households will benefit.

Haneb told The Namibian the traditional authority plans to assist Hai//Om communities at farms in the Oshikoto region once they get travel permits.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

