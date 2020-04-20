Tanzania: Pastor Gertrude Rwakatare 69, Is Dead

20 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar es Salaam

Founder and owner of the St Mary's Schools network in Tanzania, Gertrude Rwakatare 69, has died today after a short illness in Dar es Salaam, family sources have confirmed.

Rwakatare who was also a special seat Member of Parliament on ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party ticket was the head of the Mikocheni B Assemblies of God.

Gertrude Pangalile Rwakatare was first appointed to Parliament by President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete in 2007.

She is famed for her role in the turnaround of the English medium schools in Tanzania after she founded the first St Mary school, in Tabata, Dar es Salaam in 1997.

In her own words, what pushed her to start a school was after she saw Tanzanian children being shipped across borders to seek education

Also Read

Why poor countries should tread carefully with hydroelectric dams?-3

Horticulture players appeal for lower airport charges

Sunflower oil to cut imports

Apart from Dar es Salaam, the St Mary's Schools (Primary, Secondary) are now found in Morogoro, Mbeya, Dodoma and Mwanza.

More to follow... ... ... ..

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.