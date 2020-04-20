Tanzania: Horticulture Players Appeal for Lower Airport Charges

Moshi — In efforts to save local jobs and foreign currency earnings - as well as keep overseas customers - the apex horticulture body Tahi has pleaded with the government to lower airports charges to attract cargo flights to haul perishable exports.

The Tanzania Airports Authority charges a landing fee of $5 per 1,000Kg aircraft at Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Pemba airports.

Parking charges for aircraft of up to 20,000Kg stand at Sh1,000 - and $6 per 12-hours for airlines registered in Tanzania and foreign ones respectively.

It also charges security fees at Sh5,000 and $5 on a local and international passenger tickets respectively.

The Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) also proposes the government to issue long-term landing permits as an incentive for air freighters currently when airlines have grounded their flights on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, the permits are issued per incoming flights, making it not only operationally tricky to often apply due to required supporting documents, but is also considered a nontariff barrier (NTB)!

Also Read

Why poor countries should tread carefully with hydroelectric dams?-3

Pastor Gertrude Rwakatare 69, is dead

Sunflower oil to cut imports

Taha on April 9, 2020 brought an Ethiopian Airlines freighter to haul high-value horticultural crops to overseas markets, in its painstaking efforts to salvage a key economic industry from collapsing - only to continue operating in an unfavorable environment taxation-wise!

"We urge our government to issue long-term landing permits to facilitate cargo planes in carrying our fresh high-quality but perishable exports to overseas markets at this darkest moment," the Taha Group CEO, Ms Jacqueline Mkindi, said as she flagged off the second cargo flight loaded with 32 tonnes of horticultural produce over the weekend.

Ms Mkindi told the Agriculture minister, Mr Japhet Hasunga, and the deputy minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Atashasta Nditiye, who were present to witness the Ethiopian freighter lift off with local perishable exports to Belgium at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (Kia) that the government needs to act swiftly in this.

Availability of cargo flights will keep the shelves of European supermarkets stocked with our fresh vegetables, fruits, spices and cut flowers, thus bringing in foreign currency, as well as preserving Tanzanian jobs, she said.

She also called on the government to take measures - including the removal of restrictions, as well as reducing airports charges by 50 percent - so as to make domestic airports competitive.

Ms Mkindi further urged the government to consider doing away with the so-called 'radiation certificates' for exports, saying that they make local crops uncompetitive in the world's markets.

In obtaining radiation certificate an exporter ought to submit product samples for each consignment to Tanzania Atomic Energy Commission (TAEC) and cough 0.02 percent of total invoice value for each consignment.

"But this is not compulsory to any importing countries, making the document irrelevant beyond our country's borders" she explained.

The Agriculture Minister, Mr Japhet Hasunga vowed to scrap off all the charges in a bid to make the country's airports competitive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are going to look at the airports charges and remove them in order to be able to attract cargo planes to carry our export goods" Mr Hasunga noted, praising Taha for securing Ethiopian flight to save horticultural industry.

Deputy Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Atashasta Nditiye said the Government will purchase a cargo plane to facilitate the export of horticultural crops as it seeks to transform the industry.

"We have set aside some money in the 2020/21 financial budget to purchase cargo plane." Nditiye said, adding: "If all goes well, we will pay a first installment to the cargo flight manufactures company come July 2020".

Taha Fresh Handling Ltd, General Manager, Mr Amani Temu commended the Government for its bold decision that would go down into history as one of the best to spur horticulture subsector.