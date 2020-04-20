Uganda: Mulago Registers Drop in Casualty Cases

The number of casualty patients at Mulago Hospital has reduced drastically over the past weeks following the lockdown.

"The number of those coming to casualty and the entire hospital has actually reduced. Generally the number of accidents hasgone down, the number of patients has also gone down," Dr Byarugaba Baterena, the hospital executive director, said.

Initially, the hospital was receiving about 30 casualty cases per day and admitting about 15 on average, according to hospital statistics. Currently, the hospital is receiving less than 10 on average although at the weekends, the number increases slightly.

"There are those who would just want to come to hospital not because they are sick but they must come for general checkup. These ones are no longer coming. The people coming now are those ones with severe diseases, those who are chronically sick and cannot help it but to see the doctor," Dr Baterana said yesterday.

Last month, many hospitals suspended certain health services following the coronavirus outbreak.

In a recent interview, Mr David Nuwamanya, the Mulago Hospital Principal Administrator, said minor ailments and some surgeries have been suspended in order to decongest the hospital.

He said the hospital can only attend to life threatening cases and emergencies to avoid a lot of movement of patients in the hospital.

Casualty report

The 2018 WHO Global Status Report on Road Safety says more people die as a result of road traffic injuries and crashes than from HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and diarrhoeal diseases.

Road traffic injuries and crashes, the report adds, are the eighth leading causes of death for all age groups, up from the ninth leading cause of death. Accidents are the leading cause of death for children and young adults between five and 29.

The 2018 Uganda Police Annual Crime Report indicates that 429 males and 83 females aged between 18 and 24 died due to road accidents while 1,113 males and 476 females in the same age group were seriously injured during the year.