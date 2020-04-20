Mozambique: Four More Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that four more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease Covid-19.

Speaking at a Maputo press conference, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that, over the previous 24 hours, 85 samples had been tested. 81 proved negative, but four were positive for Covid-19.

One is a Mozambican man, aged over 40, resident in the Afungi peninsula, in Palma district, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

The other three are foreign citizens, resident in the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba. Two are South African men (one aged over 30 and the other aged over 40), and one is a United States citizen, aged over 40.

Marlene said that all four cases were detected thanks to the work of tracing contacts of people who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the month, and who are connected to the Afungi camp of the French oil and gas company Total.

All the new cases showed no symptoms of the disease. They have all been placed in home isolation, and health staff are now tracing all of their contacts.

Marlene also announced that a further four people have been declared free of the coronavirus and are regarded as fully recovered. Thus, as of Sunday the basic statistics for Covid-19 in Mozambique were: 39 cases (eight fully recovered and 31 still regarded as active) and no deaths.

Of the 85 samples tested, 41 were from Cabo Delgado, 28 from Maputo City, 13 from Inhambane province, two from Gaza and one from Zambezia.

Since 22 March, 1,037 people have been tested and 998 proved negative. 479,187 people (Mozambicans and foreigners) entered the country and were screened. 1,810 of these travellers are still in quarantine.

440 contacts of the 39 cases have been identified. 314 of these are still being monitored while 126 have been released from quarantine.

The majority of cases - 29 - are linked to the Total camp at Afungi, but they do not all live there. 14 are resident in Afungi, six in Pemba, five in Maputo city and four in Maputo province.

The director of the National Health Institute (INS), Ilesh Jani, gave the press conference a breakdown of the positive cases: he said that 82 per cent of the cases were men, and only 18 per cent were women. 54 per cent of the cases showed no symptoms of Covid-19, 41 per cent showed mild symptoms, and five per cent had moderate symptoms. None of the cases were seriously ill, which explains why nobody has been hospitalised.

Some of the journalists suggested that Cabo Delgado and even Maputo City should be isolated from the rest of the country, but Jani rejected such extreme ideas. He pointed out that the Afungi camp is already under isolation, and nobody can enter or leave the camp without authorisation.

He said the government does not want to implement a full lockdown of the country (as decreed, for example, in South Africa).

There are four phases in the Mozambican response to Covid-19, and currently the country is at phase three. This includes a ban on most religious, political, cultural and sporting activities; closing down bars and other places of entertainment that may attract crowds; and an obligation on workplaces to work in shifts (and to work from home, if possible).

Phase four would involve a complete ban on travel, and a ban on citizens leaving their homes except for essential activities such as buying food. Pretty well all economic activity would be shut down.

Jani warned that implementing phase four measures would be "catastrophic for the very vulnerable strata of our population". Thus the government was urging all Mozambicans to respect the restrictive measures decreed under the current state of emergency, in the hope that this will be enough to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

So far the transmission of the virus has been "sporadic" said Jani, and these transmission chains, of which the most significant is that centred on Afungi, can be broken through quarantine and isolation.

To date, he added, there is no sign of "community transmission" of the coronavirus. "We want, at all cost, to prevent community transmission of the virus, and for this we depend on citizens complying with the measures decreed by the government", said Jani.

Jani agreed that there could be many other cases of coronavirus in the country which have not yet been detected, because most cases show no symptoms. But that was the case, not just in Mozambique, but in all countries.

Asked if life would "return to normal" after 30 April, the date when the State of Emergency expires, Jani warned that the coronavirus would change lifestyles throughout the world forever. "Nothing will be as before", he said.

The Mozambican government would shortly have to decide whether the current restrictive measures will continue into May. In some countries, restrictions were being relaxed, Jani noted, but they were not returning to life as it was prior to Covid-19.