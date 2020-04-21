Nigeria Records 38 New Cases of COVID-19

20 April 2020
By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 38 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 665 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 23 of the new cases were recorded in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two each in Borno and Abia, while one each in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Sokoto and Ekiti.

It said: "As at 11:10 pm on April 20, there are 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

188 have been discharged with 22 deaths."

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 376 cases, FCT 89, Kano 59, Osun 20, Oyo 16, Edo 15, Ogun and Katsina 12 each, Kwara, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom nine each, Bauchi seven, Gombe five, Delta and Ekiti Four each, Ondo and Borno three, Enugu, Rivers, Jigawa, Abia and Niger two each, while Anambra, Benue and Sokoto recorded one each.

