Rwanda: Lockdown - Police Issue New Guidelines for Essential Services

Rwanda National Police has banned the use of personal vehicles by employees of large corporations, urging the institutions to opt for shared company vehicles.

The prohibition follows several reports of more violations of the lockdown and other restrictions designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"Institutions having many employees such as banks, telecommunications, and others should transport their workers while respecting social distancing," said the police spokesperson, Commissioner of Police Jean Bosco Kabera in a televised statement on Sunday evening.

"An employee who will use a personal vehicle will not be allowed to proceed," CP Kabera went on.

The directives limit the use of personal vehicles only to essential services such as medical or food shopping needs. However, only two people are allowed in a car of eight or fewer seats.

Trucks transporting food or other cargo, according to the statement, are allowed only a driver and an assistant.

The public is advised to plan ahead regarding the needed services in order to avoid daily movements, added Kabera.

Meanwhile, many people have been caught, fined or even put in detention for breaching the lockdown measures.

In the morning of April 20, 28 bar owners were paraded before the media accused of transforming their homes into pubs.

Among other cases reported include lying to police officers, conducting collective prayers and gathering for drinking.

While recovered cases are now more than active cases, even a slower pace, new local contaminations have been reported.

As of April 19, Rwanda Biomedical Centre has reported a total of 147 confirmed cases of which 76 have recovered while 71 are still active.

On April 17, the lockdown period was extended to April 30.