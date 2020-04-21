Rwanda: Gakenke District - 24-Year Old Arrested Over Genocide Ideology

Security organs in Gakenke District, Northern Province on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly propagating Genocide ideology.

The suspect has been identified as Théodore Karangayire. He is a resident of Rwinkuba Cell in Muhondo Sector.

The 24-year-old is alleged of spreading genocide ideology through text messages sent to three people, including the sector executive secretary, a genocide survivor, and the sector tax officer.

One of the messages that The New Times has seen, reads that; "Why do you remember Tutsis and ignore Hutus, why aren't there any Hutus in high profile government positions, you want revenge but we are prepared to cut you into pieces more than we did previously (in 1994),"

Another message reads: "Listen, Tutsis don't deserve to live in the country."

The message recipients have alerted Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Police who arrest the suspect.

The suspect was found with three SIM-cards registered to other persons.

Speaking to The New Times, the Northern Region Police spokesperson CIP Alexis Rugigana, confirmed the arrest of the suspect noting that he was currently detained at Gakenke station pending investigation.

The suspect was born after the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, which highlights the daunting task the country has in sensitising its youthful population about the dangers of genocide ideology.

"We are disappointed," said the district Mayor, Deogratius Nzamwita. "He (the suspect) must be brought to book."