Kenya: Govt to Evacuate Kenyans Stranded in the UK at Their Own Cost, With Quarantine on Arrival

Nairobi — The government says it will evacuate stranded Kenyans in the United Kingdon at their own cost.

They must, however, prepare to undergo mandatory 14-28 days quarantine on arrival as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Kenyan High Commission in London said it is in touch with the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Nairobi on the fate of the Kenyans, who missed flights due to cancellations occasioned by coronavirus.

The UK is among countries worst hit by the virus that has taken toll in Europe and the US, with the highest number of deaths globally.

"Those keen to fly back to Nairobi will be expected to meet the cost for their air ticket and also be subjected to the 14-28 days mandatory quarantine period imposed by the government at their own cost," Kenya's High Commission to the UK, Manoah Esipisu said.

Those interested were urged to contact the High Commission on email at [email protected] and emergency duty officer at +44 7979 973 794.

So far, the High Commissioner said, Kenya Airways had given 211 as the minimum number of passengers for a chartered flight.

"Additional information will be shared in due course regarding dates and cost of the flight once viability of flight is confirmed," the High Commission said.

Kenya's Embassy in Beijing has also said it is working on modalities to evacuate Kenyans in China, with similar conditions in what has sparked outrage on among Kenyans back home who want the government to meet the cost of evacuating Kenyans from any part of the world.