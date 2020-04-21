Kenya: COVID-19 Mass Testing Kicks Off at Mombasa Port

Mombasa — Public Health officials have started mass testing for COVID-19 at the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

The exercise is targeting all the 5,000 staff at the port, after two employees succumbed to the virus last week, with several now placed on quarantine after contact with them.

Officials said the first phase of the exercise is targeting 1,000 staff.

KPA acting Managing Director Engineer Rashid Salim said prior to mass testing, all the 157 staff in the Medical Services Department were tested with results due on Tuesday.

Last week, KPA announced that seven staff members had been confirmed to be COVID-19 positive.

Salim said four of the cases involved KPA staff, while three are contracted cleaners working at the Port.

"All the patients are admitted at the Coast Provincial General hospital and are responding well to treatment," he said.

64 KPA staff were in quarantine facilities within Mombasa.

"We have since lost two members of staff to the disease while all those who had contacts with the patients have been identified and are being monitored in quarantine within Mombasa," said Salim.

In the last few days, the KPA has implemented several measures including fumigation of key equipment, operations areas, offices, and workshops.

"We are also checking temperatures of all those entering the Port to detect any suspected COVID-19 patients. On the seaside, we have put in place strict measures in conjunction with the Port Health to ensure that all necessary protocols are observed by ships scheduled to call at the Port of Mombasa," said Salim.

Kenya had recorded 270 positive cases for COVID-19 and 16 deaths by Sunday.