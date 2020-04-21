Kenya: 455 Quarantined for Defying Curfew Order in Kenya

Nairobi — More than 400 people have been placed on mandatory two weeks quarantine in Kenya for defying a national curfew order imposed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said security forces were working closely with public health officials, to ensure anyone found outside after the curfew hours is taken in for quarantine.

"Once you are out during curfew hours, it is assumed that you have been exposed to the disease," the CS warned Monday when he announced 11 new positive cases for the virus, taking the total number of infections to 281.

14 people have so far succumbed to the virus.

Kagwe said the government has designated 33 active quarantine facilities across the country.

He said the focus had now shifted to protecting those on the frontline, as mass testing kicks off in various parts of the country.

"Our success on treatment is highly dependent on our ability to protect our health workers," he told a regular news briefing from the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

So far, he said, the government has distributed 4,759 personal protection kits and 237 assorted components like N95 and surgical masks, among others.

A doctor was among two people who were discharged from hospital Monday, after recovering from the virus, raising the number of total recoveries to 69 since the first case of COVID-19 was first reported in the country in mid March.