Rwanda: Heavy Rains Kill Six in Gicumbi District

Heavy rains that ravaged mainly Gicumbi District on Sunday claimed at least 6 lives across the district and damaged property, officials have said

"Gicumbi District is saddened to announce the death of six residents who were killed through landslides triggered by the rain which majorly pounded several parts of Nyankenke and Kageyo Sectors," Felix Ndayambaje, the district mayor told The New Times

The mayor went on to say that besides lives lost, the heavy rains also damaged residents' properties and public infrastructure notably roads from various parts of the district.

He underscored that 4 goats and 11 hens among other livestock were also killed, about 48 house units destroyed while about two hectares of various crops were also wiped out.

Ndayambaje assured that the district will assist families of the deceased to arrange funerals in their respective residential areas.

"Besides funeral arrangements, the district is also giving utensils and some other basic equipment to those who were affected by the heavy rains to ensure they cope," said the mayor

He went on to urge residents who still dwell in high-risk zones to relocate to safer places for the better of their lives noting that grassroots officials were tasked to smoothen the relocation process.

"As we speak some of those who have been mapped to be in high-risk zones were relocated to stay with their neighbours pending a long-lasting solution that the district will take in the near future," He noted

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in most parts of the country, from Friday, April 17 through 20, according to a weather warning notice issued by Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The forecast predicts precipitation ranging between 10 and 50 millimeters per day in the city of Kigali, the Eastern, Southern and Western provinces, sparing Northern Province.