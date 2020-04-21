Rwanda: Heavy Rains Kill Six in Gicumbi District

20 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Régis Umurengezi

Heavy rains that ravaged mainly Gicumbi District on Sunday claimed at least 6 lives across the district and damaged property, officials have said

"Gicumbi District is saddened to announce the death of six residents who were killed through landslides triggered by the rain which majorly pounded several parts of Nyankenke and Kageyo Sectors," Felix Ndayambaje, the district mayor told The New Times

The mayor went on to say that besides lives lost, the heavy rains also damaged residents' properties and public infrastructure notably roads from various parts of the district.

He underscored that 4 goats and 11 hens among other livestock were also killed, about 48 house units destroyed while about two hectares of various crops were also wiped out.

Ndayambaje assured that the district will assist families of the deceased to arrange funerals in their respective residential areas.

"Besides funeral arrangements, the district is also giving utensils and some other basic equipment to those who were affected by the heavy rains to ensure they cope," said the mayor

He went on to urge residents who still dwell in high-risk zones to relocate to safer places for the better of their lives noting that grassroots officials were tasked to smoothen the relocation process.

"As we speak some of those who have been mapped to be in high-risk zones were relocated to stay with their neighbours pending a long-lasting solution that the district will take in the near future," He noted

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in most parts of the country, from Friday, April 17 through 20, according to a weather warning notice issued by Rwanda Meteorology Agency.

The forecast predicts precipitation ranging between 10 and 50 millimeters per day in the city of Kigali, the Eastern, Southern and Western provinces, sparing Northern Province.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.