Tanzania: Three Dispensaries to Be Constructed 'In Each District Council'

THE government will in the 2020/21 construct at least three dispensaries in all 184 district councils in the country.

This was revealed in Parliament on Monday by Deputy Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Josephat Kandege when responding to Longido MP Stephen Kiruswa (CCM).

The MP wanted to know when the government would start implementing its health policy that required the establishment of at least a health centre in every ward and a dispensary in every village.

"What is the government doing to ensure all 22 villages and several wards in Longido District that do not have health facilities get them?" he asked.

In response, the deputy minister noted that the policy to ensure every village had a dispensary and every ward had a health centre was implemented in phases.

The deputy minister said by March 2020, the government had completed the construction of Engaranaibo and Longido at 1.1bn/-.

According to the government, 1.5bn/- has been set aside for Longido District Hospital in the 2020/21 fiscal year and in the same year, the government will continue constructing three more dispensaries in the district.