Kenya: Team Kenya Officials to Resume Olympics Preps Online

20 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya's operations team for Tokyo Olympic Games will hold meetings starting Tuesday to prepare for, and to strategise ahead of the 2021 Summer Games.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Executive Committee session held on Saturday also resolved to have experts speak to athletes live via video link as the country battles to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Tokyo Summer Games that were due from July 24 to August 9 at the Japanese capital have been postponed to a new date of July 23 to August 8 next year owing to Covid-19 disease.

NOC-K Secretary-General Francis Mutuku (above) yesterday disclosed that Saturday's session resolved that the body should take advantage of the current ban on sports activities to come up with a Games' operations manual. The local sports fraternity will be required to give ideas.

Mutuku said the head of delegation of Team Kenya for Tokyo Games, Waithaka Kioni, will chair the operation's team virtual meeting after a fortnight.

The operations team is made up of Kioni's deputies Humphrey Kayange and Shoiab Vayani, Mutuku, Caroline Akinyi (chief medical officer), Elias Makori (media liaison officer) and Anthony Kariuki (treasurer).

Others are Wangui Kibe (executive officer), Peninah Wahome (Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya representative) and a representative from the office of the Commissioner for Sports.

Mutuku explained that the discussions that will see athletes engage in different aspect of sports will start next week.

"We shall have the discussion weekly through teleconference," said Mutuku, adding that areas they will focus on is fitness and psychological issues in sports.

"We have realised many athletes are finding it a challenge to train since they have never been in this position before. Some have ended up getting stressed and need help," said Mutuku, adding that sports federations and the media will also be included in the discussions.

Mutuku said NOC-K will use the platform to support the government's initiative to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus.

Mutuku explained that the Games manual will simply guide sportsmen and women through the Olympics with details and roles of certain officers like the Chef de mission among others.

Mutuku said the manual will give the country an opportunity to develop towards every Olympic without pressure.

"The manual will be able to explain our country's preparations after every stage from four years to one year and the month countdown," said Mutuku. "It will be able to explain what should be in place throughout and when teams should be selected."

