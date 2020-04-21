Kenya: Jonathan Moi's Wives Bury Hatchet in Time for Anniversary

It is exactly one year since former President Daniel Moi's eldest son Jonathan passed away.

On the anniversary of his death, his three widows and their children paid tribute to a man known for charting his own path as the family rebel.

JT, as he was known to friends and family, is remembered for his exploits in Safari Rally. He later moved into farming and business but he never took advantage of his second name, to ride into fame.

"We remember that those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear to us always JT!" wrote his second wife Beatrice Mbuli.

While his death had sparked a property row between his widows -- Beatrice, Faith and Sylvia -- it appears that all is now well just in time for the anniversary of his death.

Jonathan was born on July 23, 1954 and died on April 20, last year. He was buried at his farm in Kabimoi, Eldama Ravine.

"It's been long year since you suddenly left us to go to be with the lord. Life has never been the same without you. J.T you are missed," his first wife, Sylvia wrote in a tribute published in the dailies.

His death immediately sparked a row with his three widows seeking to control his property, but they later resolved to settle the matter out of court.

However, they are yet to enter a consent as to how to administer or share his wealth, owing to court hitches due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sylvia had moved to court stating that he was only worth Sh30 million, comprising a piece of land in Nairobi's Industrial Area, valued at Sh15 million, shares in Tiro Holdings Limited (Sh10 million) and Nakuru Oil Mills (Sh5 million).

Justice Aggrey Muchelule later asked the widows to identify their husband's assets and liabilities and file a report in court after one of them -- Faith Nyambura -- disputed the list of his assets.

They also agreed to include all his children as beneficiaries of the estate.

"Fathers should be buried by their children, and not the other way around. A son should never be buried by his father. But Jonathan's departure is God's will," his father Daniel arap Moi, said in his tribute. The elder Moi died on February 4.