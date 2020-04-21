Tanzania: Relief As 250m/ - Set Aside for Students With Special Needs

STUDENTS with special needs may have a reason to smile after the government decided to set aside 250m/- in the 2019/20 fiscal year to support them.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology this is an increase from 200m/- paid to four institutions-University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), University of Dodoma (Udom), Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) and Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).

The ministry was responding to Special Seats MP Amina Mollel (CCM), who in her question wanted the government to issue to students with disabilities education loans without interest.

The lawmaker argued that higher learning students with disabilities should not be treated like those without disabilities. "Does the government see a need to provide students with subsidies instead of loans with interests that they find difficult to repay?" she asked.

She also said unlike others, students with disabilities had more specialised needs, making their studies costly, thus a need for loans without interest and where possible just get subsidies and not loans.

In response, the ministry explained that the government provided education loans to students in higher learning institutions in accordance with the Higher Education Students Loans Board Act (Cap 178) which stated that it was to eligible needy students.

The aim, according to the ministry, is to empower higher education students from poor families to get education. The ministry added that those with disabilities who had applied for loans and met the criteria they were normally issued with loans.

It further explained that the loans provided by the government were interest-free unlike those provided by financial institutions which charged between 14 and 22 per cent interest.

According to the ministry, a higher education loan is only charged six per cent as a value retention fee to maintain the value of loan money without forcing the government to pay additional charges.

The fee is, therefore, charged on the outstanding loan balance and not on the principal loan. The government said to ensure students with disabilities got education, the government provided a subsidy to purchase materials and equipment to support them.