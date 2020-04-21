Tanzania: Relief As 250m/ - Set Aside for Students With Special Needs

21 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

STUDENTS with special needs may have a reason to smile after the government decided to set aside 250m/- in the 2019/20 fiscal year to support them.

According to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology this is an increase from 200m/- paid to four institutions-University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), University of Dodoma (Udom), Mkwawa University College of Education (MUCE) and Moshi Cooperative University (MoCU).

The ministry was responding to Special Seats MP Amina Mollel (CCM), who in her question wanted the government to issue to students with disabilities education loans without interest.

The lawmaker argued that higher learning students with disabilities should not be treated like those without disabilities. "Does the government see a need to provide students with subsidies instead of loans with interests that they find difficult to repay?" she asked.

She also said unlike others, students with disabilities had more specialised needs, making their studies costly, thus a need for loans without interest and where possible just get subsidies and not loans.

In response, the ministry explained that the government provided education loans to students in higher learning institutions in accordance with the Higher Education Students Loans Board Act (Cap 178) which stated that it was to eligible needy students.

The aim, according to the ministry, is to empower higher education students from poor families to get education. The ministry added that those with disabilities who had applied for loans and met the criteria they were normally issued with loans.

It further explained that the loans provided by the government were interest-free unlike those provided by financial institutions which charged between 14 and 22 per cent interest.

According to the ministry, a higher education loan is only charged six per cent as a value retention fee to maintain the value of loan money without forcing the government to pay additional charges.

The fee is, therefore, charged on the outstanding loan balance and not on the principal loan. The government said to ensure students with disabilities got education, the government provided a subsidy to purchase materials and equipment to support them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.