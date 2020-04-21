Nigeria: JAMB Releases 2019 Provisional Admission List of Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has published the 2019 provisional matriculation list of admitted candidates on its official website.

The board also advised candidates who are yet to accept their offers of admission on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to do so or risk forfeiting the offers.

According to the board, the list of admitted candidates in all the tertiary institutions in the country has been published on the JAMB website.

For ease of checking, candidates can visit: www.jamb.org.gov, proceed to the menu titled 'STUDENTS+', select the submenu 'CHECK MATRICULATION LIST 2019' option and search for their names by entering their 10-digit JAMB Registration Number.

In its weekly bulletin on Monday, the spokesperson of the board, Fabian Benjamin, said a large number of candidates have been offered provisional admission but are yet to accept the admission.

"A list containing their names is also on display on the board's website and such candidates are to immediately accept such offers by using the CAPS Mobile App downloaded from the Google Play Store. With the App successfully installed and accessed on their devices, candidates do not need to visit any CBT centre or cyber cafe as doing so would be a violation of the work-from-home/stay-at-home order in place in most parts of the country."

The board said failure to accept such offers of admission on the CAPS platform would result in the forfeiture of such admissions.

"Candidates are also to note that acceptance of admission on any website other than CAPS is not a valid acceptance as any admission not processed and accepted through CAPS is not known to JAMB. Alternatively, affected candidates who are not sure of their 2019 admission status can check for such from their phones by sending "STATUS 2019" to 55019. However, in the event of any challenges, candidates are to lodge their complaints immediately by using the online ticketing platform at support.jamb.gov.ng under 2019 Admission List Issue," he said.

He said only those who had accepted their offers of admissions on CAPS and whose names appear on the list are recognised as bonafide students of the various institutions.

"By implication, if a candidate's name is not on this published list which will be sent to all tertiary institutions, NYSC and other stakeholders, his/her application for mobilisation in the NYSC scheme, employment, among others, would be declined," the exam body said.

Exam malpractices

The board also released a list of 195 candidates caught perpetrating examination malpractices during the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board said it was able to establish prima facie cases of examination misconduct against the listed candidates.

Some of the infractions established against the candidates included "connivance to cheat, an examination by proxy, unruly behaviour, smuggled mobile phone into the exam hall, attempt to cheat, smuggled electronic device into the examination hall, double registration among others".

It also showed that nine Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos Nassarawa, Ogun, Oyo and Kano states were delisted based on technical deficiency and alleged connivance with candidates to cheat.

According to the bulletin, this year's UTME had the highest number of registered candidates in the history of the board since its establishment in 1978. Over 1.9 million candidates took the 2020 UTME held between March 14 and April 4 across the nation.