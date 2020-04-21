South Africa: Coronavirus - 551 Recoveries in Gauteng So Far, Health Dept Reveals

20 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

There have been 551 recoveries from the deadly Covid-19 virus in Gauteng, the province's Department of Health revealed in a statement on Monday.

"The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng as at the 19 th of April 2020 sits at 1 148, with 551 recoveries in the province," spokesperson Kwara Kekana said.

In addition, 2 771 people - who were confirmed contacts - had been discharged.

Currently, Johannesburg remains the epicentre of the outbreak in the province, with 690 cases.

Ekurhuleni has 233 cases, Tshwane 122, the West Rand 39, while Sedibeng has 11 cases. There are 53 unallocated cases.

Six people have died in the province due to the virus.

The department said that allocating cases in the province to its respective districts is ongoing.

"After obtaining further information on contact numbers and addresses from law enforcement agencies, provincial outbreak teams and the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), we are able to make corrections where a case might have been incorrectly allocated to a particular district," Kekana said.

As of Sunday, South Africa had 3 158 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with a total of 114 711 tests being conducted to date.

The health ministry also reported two more Covid-19 related deaths in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the total death toll to 54.

