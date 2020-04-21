Tanzania: COVID-19 Update - Cases Soar As Deaths Rise

20 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TANZANIA on Monday reported its highest daily spike with 84 new Covid-19 cases, as three more patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease.

The latest infections pushed the number of confirmed cases to 254 while the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 10.

Alarmingly, the contagion has now been registered in almost 17 administrative regions of Mainland, as well as in both sister Islands of Unguja and Pemba. Previously only seven Mainland regions had reported cases of the novel virus.

The Minister of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ms Ummy Mwalimu said in a statement that the new cases have been recorded from samples that were taken between 18th and 20th April this year.

The reported new cases include 16 patients who were announced by the Ministry of Health of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.

Ms Mwalimu said the cases have been reported in Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Coast Region (3), Tanga (3), Manyara (2), Tabora (1), Dodoma (3), Ruvuma (2), Morogoro (2), Lindi (2), Mara (1), Mwanza (3), Mtwara (1), Kagera (1) and Rukwa (2).

"All patients receiving treatment in Mainland Tanzania are doing well except 4 who need special attention," said the minister in a statement.

