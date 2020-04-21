Nigeria: Citing Fear of Govt's Sabotage, Wike Moves to Protect Borders

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ernest Chinwo

Port Harcourt — Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has announced that the state will establish a task force to man its borders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday, Wike said the task force would be in place because of the likelihood of sabotage from the security agencies of the federal government.

He said: "This is the third Executive Order that I will be signing since the coronavirus pandemic started. This third Executive Order is very important.

"We suspect there will be sabotage on the part of the security agencies. That is why we are appointing a task force to man our borders. We owe our people a duty to protect them. There is likely to be sabotage. Our task force will be at the borders to protect our people."

Wike also said that contrary to the "falsehood" being peddled on the release of ExxonMobil Staff, the workers were released strictly on the intervention of some dignitaries and not due to the threat to embark on strike by any union.

"No federal agency spoke to us. But there were respected Nigerians who intervened and they were released by 8a.m on Sunday.

"Exxon Mobil signed and agreed that they will take back their staff to Eket. That was the condition we gave for their release," he said.

According to him, the laws on restriction of movements must be implemented for the safety of everyone.

"On Sunday, we arrested some staff of BOA who violated the law. They have been arraigned in court and remanded," he said.

He added that COVID-19 is no respecter of persons, as it has killed both influential and less-privileged, hence the need to be more vigilant.

On the Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020, Wike stated that the state government would employ 3,000 environmental sanitation marshals to implement the law.

He said his administration was committed to the improvement of the sanitation.

Also speaking, the Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaehwule, said Dumping of Waste in Public Places (Prohibition) Bill 2020 would stop the dumping of wastes on road median by residents.

The Attorney-General of Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, said the two legal instruments signed by the governor would help in the fight against the pandemic.

He explained that the Quarantine (Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other infectious diseases) Regulations (No. 2-2020) stipulates non-custodial sentences for offenders.

Under the law, individuals would be fined N50,000 while corporate organisations would pay N1 million for violations.

He said that the regulations direct the Chief Judge of Rivers State to assign a judge or magistrate to try offenders.

The Attorney-General said the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 empowers the state government to set up a task force to implement all legislations related to the fight against coronavirus.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.