Nigeria: Funke Akindele Urges Nigerians to Collaborate With Govt

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

A Nollywood actress, Mrs. Funke Akindele-Bello, has urged Nigerians to collaborate with the federal and state governments in the fight against the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Akindele was arrested and prosecuted by the Lagos State government for violating the social distancing rule, when she hosted a birthday party for her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, aka JJC Skills.

Akindele-Bello, popular known as Jenifa, and her husband were sentenced to 14-day community service and fined N100,000 each.

The actress, who said she had learnt a lot of lessons from her ordeals during her trial, took to her Instagram page, @funkejenifaakindele to advise Nigerians on the dangers of COVID-19 in a video clip.

"These past few weeks have been a learning curve but we must keep moving forward.

"My dear friends, Coronavirus is real. We must collaborate with the Lagos state and federal government by staying at home, staying safe.

"Ensure that you wash your hands regularly and maintain social distance," she wrote.

Akindele-Bello emphasised the importance of maintaining social distancing, "even when we are used to ourselves or some trusted groups of people, especially in this period."

According to her, social distancing will help to curtail the spread of the disease, adding that prevention is better than sacrifice.

"My heart goes out to all those who lost their loved ones to this pandemic; may their souls rest in peace.

"Health workers at the frontline, we can't thank you enough for your good work and pray this pandemic passes away.

"Those with fear of uncertainty daily, we are in this together; we can only achieve our dream when we are alive.

"So let us stay at home and stay safe," she added.

The actress also expressed appreciation to her fans and well- wishers for their support and solidarity during her ordeal.

Read the original article on This Day.

