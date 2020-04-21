South Africa: 3 Arrested for Hijacking Truck Transporting Medical Masks

Three people have been arrested for allegedly hijacking a truck transporting medical masks in Johannesburg on Saturday.

According to South African Police Services (SAPS) national spokesperson Vish Naidoo, the truck was transporting R500 000 worth of medical masks when it was flagged down by a Hyundai sedan on the Barbara Road off-ramp in Isando.

The truck did not stop, but the sedan cornered the truck and forced it to a halt.

The three hijackers then kicked the driver and passengers out, and fled off in the truck.

"But the driver jumped on the back of the open truck and, as they were driving, he flagged other motorists [on the road] and those motorists then called the police," Naidoo said.

The police responded and eventually tracked down the truck, but the hijackers fled.

"The truck, with its contents, were recovered at Norkem Park," Naidoo said.

He added, though, that the three hijackers were later found and arrested.

