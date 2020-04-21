Tanzania: COVID-19 - Tanzania Records 84 New Cases As Death Toll Reaches 10

Dar es Salaam — Eighty four people in Tanzania have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total number of infections to 254, health minister Ummy Mwalimu has said today, Monday April 20.

The health minister also said that three people had succumbed to the virus in Dar es Salaam on a day when the Parliament of Tanzania confirmed that one MP had contracted the virus.

In a statement released by the ministry, the new patients are spread out in 17 regions of mainland Tanzania including Dar es Salaam (33), Arusha (4), Mbeya (3), Kilimanjaro (3), Pwani (3), Tanga (3) , Dodoma (3) Manyara (2) Ruvuma (2) Morogoro(2) and Mwanza 3.

The others are from Rukwa (2), Lindi (1), Mara (1), Tabora (1), Mtwara (1), and Kagera 1.

The new dynamics show the virus moving to the rural regions which were initially spare from the Covid-19 infections.

The health minister further confirmed that 16 of the new cases were from Zanzibar as announced earlier on in the day by Zanzibar's health minister.

Ms Ummy Mwalimu also said that the patients from Tanzania Mainland are all admitted and that they are all doing well except four that require specialized care.