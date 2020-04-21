Tanzania: Coffee Business Forum Coping With Coronavirus Threat

THE East Africa Community (EAC), Coffee Business Forum is coping with the coronavirus pandemic to maintain robust coffee production and sales.

The European Union (EU)-EAC Market Access Upgrade Program (Markup) is working round the clock to see to it that the effects of the Covid-19 that has plagued the world is controlled.

Markup said in its statement that it was adapting to necessary changes. While most workshops and training sessions have been postponed, it keeps working hard to find ways to keep its momentum.

"We are using online conferencing tools such as MS Teams, Skype and Zoom to fill communication gaps and exploring the potential of e-learning to deliver training.

Our thoughts are with anyone in the Markup family that has been adversely affected, and we are looking forward to a time when we can once again fully pick up and meet the Markup objectives at full capacity," it said in its statement.

Markup is a regional development initiative that aims at contributing to the economic growth of the EAC.

It supports increased exports of agribusiness and horticultural products, promotes regional integration as well as access to European markets.

It assists small and medium-sized enterprises in Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda by targeting specific agricultural commodities such as avocados, cocoa, coffee, spices, tea and horticulture.

The forum, with stakeholders from across East Africa's coffee value chain, has been discussing barriers to trade and how to capitalise on opportunities to be competitive on the international coffee market.

It is looking for an environment of positive change and growth for the future. Last February it held a meeting in Nairobi, bringing together more than 150 stakeholders and key highlights included the launch of the EAC Quality for Trade Platform-a coffee cupping and tasting event with a mini-live online auction event.

It has since seen buyers in Europe bidding on coffee in real time.

Head of Delegation to Tanzania and EAC from the European Union Manfredo Fanti said the EU was a prime market for East African coffee and the abroad region was pleased to be facilitating business to linkages to increase market opportunities for African countries in Europe and other parts of the world.

"Markup is working to harmonise standards across the EAC, raise coffee quality and empower farmers with the knowledge and tools to be competitive.

More employment and higher incomes are the ultimate goals to the sector that is performing and bringing East African coffee to the world," said Mr Fanti.

Key recommendations that are in line with Markup will be integrated into result areas and implemented over the next two years.