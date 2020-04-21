Tanzania: Mlandege Halt Activities Over COVID-19 Scare

THE Management of Isles Premier League gaints, Mlandege FC reportedly cancelled all sports activities in a move that aims to save players from COVID-19.

The club's chairman Mbaraka Hamid said here yesterday that they have decided to stop all activities until further notice.

He said they will resume when the government finds it safe to allow gatherings or when the COVID-19 scare is wiped out.

"All players have to remain at their homes while we wait for the threat to end," he said.

Mlandege fired their Head Coach Sheha Khamis accusing him of fielding a player who failed to attend training.

In that game that led to Coach Khamis ouster, Mlandege lost 1-0 to the league champions KMKM in a match staged at Mao Dze Dong.

Prior to Isles League suspension, Mlandege once went top of the league after beating Mwenge 3-1.

The win sent Mlandege to 32 points, one ahead of the then second placed KMKM SC who were meant to play against Zimamoto SC.

KMKM SC later regained the lead with 1-0 win over Mlandege FC.