Tanzania: Simba Endure COVID-19 Scare

SIMBA SC yesterday announced that they are seeking minor sponsors to help the cover gate collection loss incurred during this period when the league is still paused as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This was disclosed by the club's Information Officer Haji Manara who said financially, they have not been affected by the ongoing lockdown but insisted that they are on the verge to find other sponsors to boost the club.

"The only loss we have seen so far is from the revenue we used to get from gate collections but aside from that, everything is running smoothly like before.

"In view of this, procedures are underway to bring on board minor sponsors to cover the gap which has been created due to lack of gate collections since no games are happening throughout this period," he said.

He added that financially, all is well at the club since all sponsors are fulfilling their duties in the right way as they were doing previously without any problems and that none of them has so far failed to accomplish sponsorship agreements.

"Due to this stability, there is no way that we are going to cut off wages of players and other employees at the club since nothing has economically been disrupted by the ongoing situation," Manara said.

He however raised eyebrows about the performance of the team when the league will be cleared to go ahead saying players have stayed for a longtime without playing and that can affect their momentum.

"Before the suspension of the league, we had won two back to back matches and our rhythm was hot but now, it is still a puzzle as to whether we will return with the same spirit or not," he said.

He then disclosed that he talked with the team's Assistant Coach Seleman Matola whom he said he assured him that the individual training programmes given to players are progressing well.

Simba still remain key favourites to lift the league silverware this season as they command the 20-team table with 71 points from 28 games played while their closest pursuers Azam are second on the ladder with 54 points after 28 encounters.

With 16 points clear at the summit of the ladder, the Reds seem unstoppable to achieve their ambition of claiming the title at the end of this term.

They are looking to bag their third consecutive silverware and be able to represent the country in the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) which is the prestige enjoyed by the title winners.