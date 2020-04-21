Tanzania: Ngoma's Future At Azam Faces Uncertainty

AZAM FC striker Donald Ngoma is facing uncertain future at the club as his contract nears completion and until now, no contract extension has been offered by the club.

Responding to this recently was the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdulkarim Amin who said they are just waiting recommendations from the Head Coach Aristica Cioaba.

"It is true that his (Ngoma) contract is ending soon but, for now, we are waiting the coach to name which players he wants to keep and who should be let go. All the decisions will be made by him," he said.

The Zimbabwean striker joined Azam FC in 2018 from Young Africans but saw his playing time limited due to frequent injuries he picked.

While at Yanga, he formed a lethal striking pattern with Amis Tambwe and Obrey Chirwa who together helped the Jangwani based club to win some titles.

Meanwhile, the club announced recently that renovation works at their Azam Complex arena have been completed such that the venue is ready to host matches.

Sports activities at the artificial turf were halted for a certain period to pave way for upgrade works as such, the team was compelled to use Uhuru Stadium and the National Stadium respectively for its home matches.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam, the club's Information Officer Thabith Zakaria said the arena is 100 per cent fit to host league matches such that when the league resumes, all their home games will be staged there.

"At last, all the upgrading works on the pitch have been completed such that we are ready to host home games at our own turf.

The ongoing rains in the city slightly hampered the whole exercise but now, everything is over," Zakaria said.

He then called on the team's fans to be ready to descend at the venue when the league restarts so that they can cheer their team unlike in the previous matches when they had to travel to either Uhuru Stadium or National Stadium.

Azam are placed second on the table with 54 points from 28 games, 16 points adrift league leaders Simba SC who have garnered 71 points after playing similar number of matches.

The Ice Cream makers last won the Mainland Premier League title in 2014 and since then, they have been chasing the silverware without a success even though they still have a chance to claim it this season.