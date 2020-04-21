Tanzania: Karibu-Kilifair Postponed Over COVID-19

THE leading international Outdoor Tourism & Industry Fair in Tanzania, promoting and presenting companies East Africa as a destination that was destined for June this year, has been shelved over Covid-19 pandemic.

Karibu-Kilifair is now scheduled to take place for three days from September 4 at TGT Ground, Arusha. Co-directors of the Kili-fair Promotion Co Ltd, Mr Dominic Shoo and Tom Kunkler said in their joint statement that they were keenly monitoring all developments regarding the pandemic and impact on tourism.

"Following economists and researchers' forecasts, the situation could be 'under control' again after the next two to three months.

This is the time when businesses will re-open their doors to serve customers and tourists who will slowly start to travel again-for this time we all need to be ready," they noted.

The worldwide Covid-19 pandemic is a human tragedy that affects millions of people around the world.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are currently suffering from the virus in hospitals as well as families that have already lost their beloved ones," they remarked.

The global impact can be seen in all sectors of the economy and also massively in tourism.

Nevertheless, the directors noted, all had to continue developing new strategies and ways to survive, "while preparing ourselves for the time after the coronavirus pandemic."

"Therefore, we have postponed Karibu-Kilifair to September 4-6, 2020 in the interests of all stakeholders and to be ready with a well-prepared networking platform to meet and greet each other after a long time, and promote Tanzania and East Africa tourism activities again," the directors said.

The fair provides opportunities for exhibitors to promote their companies by networking with important people in the tourism sector as well as from local industries.

Meeting prominent businesspeople in tourism for networking and business contracts.

As for visitors, it has been time to meet companies from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and other countries within and outside the African continent and see what is happening and garner experience.

It provides opportunities to see a programme with a lot of activities for families and children.

Stakeholders also get new business ideas by meeting businesspeople from different countries while on the ground shopping take places as well as pressing orders for further supplies and services.