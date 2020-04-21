Tanzania: We Need Local Celebrities to Join War Against COVID - 19

IN today's world, technology takes centre stage in running of affairs. With the 4th Industrial Revolution, characterised by the fusion of the digital, biological, and physical worlds, as well as the growing utilisation of new technologies, already rolling, digitalisation of things and processes is a reality and is moving fast.

And there are people who have taken advantage of such technological advancements and managed to create huge followers in their social media handles. Because of one reason or another, they are liked by their supporters. They influence them. Their followers are very loyal in platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.

These online personalities are called social media influencers and they include presidents, politicians, artists, footballers, journalists and others.

How influential are they?

Have a look at this example. The October 10, 2019 Forbes article titled 'Are Social Media Influencers Worth the Investment?' gave an example of a nineteen year old social media star, Belle Delphine and also called "gamer girl" with an enormous global Instagram following of 4.2 million on Instagram.

Delphine, according to the article, is influential to the point where water from her bathtub is considered merchandise. However, we are told, her problem was not being able to supply enough for the demand.

We have people like Christiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Kyline Jenner. We have Mohammed Salah, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Davido Adeleke, Didier Drogba and Tiwa Savage.

Back home. We have Vanessa Mdee, Millard Ayo, Diamond Platnumz, Wema Sepetu, Jokate Mwegelo, Jacqueline Wolper, Hamisa Mobeto, Emmanuel Mgaya (Masanja Mkandamizaji), January Makamba, Flaviana Matata, Ali Kiba, Lucas Mhuvile (Joti), and Ulimboka Mwakilasa (Senga). The list can go on and on.

Because of their influence, world corporates' marketing strategies are now engaging these social media personalities to achieve targets in selling products and services. The question is, can these social media influencers be positively engaged in the war we are faced right now?

Yes, the world is at war. Africa is at war. And so is Tanzania. The enemy is corona virus. It is badly attacking our vital organs... our lungs, and destroys them. It kills. The worrying thing, according to public health experts, is the exponential rate at which this virus spreads and leads to a disease named Covid- 19.

It attacks all-the rich and the poor, people of all races, believers and atheists. A famous American epidemiologist, Dr. Lawrence "Larry" Brilliant (75), who is credited to have helped conquer the worst disease in history, smallpox, refers to the corona virus as 'an equal opportunity infector.'

It is inconceivable to think of what might happen to the already fragile health systems in most parts of developing countries should this disease reach the level of what we are witnessing in countries such as Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States of America (USA).

The best ways in battling the enemy, we are told, are hygiene and specifically frequent washing of hands, social distancing, mass testing, putting on masks for those infected and medical personnel and contact tracing to identify those already infected and treatment. Scientists around the world are busy cracking heads to find a lasting solution.

But, truth be told, Tanzania and Africa are not Japan, Germany, China, South Korea or Dubai. These countries have taken measures to fight the disease which reflects their economic muscle and scientific advancements.

The extent of mass testing in these nations is beyond our capacity. Apps and blockchain technology have been developed to trace potentially infected people while those who are sick are being strictly quarantined and properly get treated.

For us, behavior change is key, for this is what we can optimally use for better results. Populations should be influenced to strictly adhere to what is required to minimise chances of infection.

Method Kazaura, a Professor of Biostatistics at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences is of the opinion that channeling Covid-19 preventive measures using social media would be ideal and he is basing his argument on the NapoleonCat statistics which shows that in 2017, there were more than 1.9 million social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google and Pinterest) in Tanzania of whom more than 75 per cent were young adults (18-34 years).

"Social media influencers have the capability to attract wider targeted audience due to their trust and different communication approaches. Nevertheless, they need to have correct messages," he notes.

According to him, messages should be short and clear and he cautions that they should neither be confusing nor forming a base of fear among community members.

"Messages should be simple facts and prepared differently targeting different populations and occupations," Prof. Kazaura advises.

Professor Flora Fabian says engaging social media influencers in sensitizing the public on preventive measures against corona virus can be very effective, if there is a way to make sure people do not transform messages into fake news.

"It is important to educate those social media personalities on the importance of giving only correct information and not their own opinion.

There should be a mechanism to check if they got the message right before disseminating it," says the Professor of Biomedical Science at the College of Health Sciences, University of Dodoma (UDOM).

Dr Huruma Sigalla at the College of Social Sciences, UDSM says social media influencers are important stakeholders in this age of digital revolution.

"Most people spend most of their time with their smartphones and you can easily reach thousands and influence them by using social media we should use social media not only for entertainment and leisure but also solving our daily problems," says Sigalla who specializes in development, health and demography.

Alexander Mwijage Ishungisa, who is a Social Anthropologist and a PhD candidate in public health, Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences says social media has strongly emerged as a source of information on which the public depends than ever in history and if used properly, they can fast reach a large mass of the Tanzanian community.

Mwijage says technology is pivotal in innovating, discovering and disseminating realities. It also plays the role of educating and enlightening people especially those in rural and peri-urban areas.

Silas Njenje, an assistant lecturer at the College of Social Sciences, UDSM says what is needed now is behavior change.

However, Silas whose specialty is psychology and philosophy says that attaining behavior change is always difficult because human beings are cognitively conditioned to some beliefs and actions.

"Social media personalities can help in achieving that, so long as we know their power to influence and kind of messages they deliver to different groups of people in our society," he says.

A person, according to Silas, can influence youth and not being able to influence older people. Also, a message to people at a certain locality will not necessarily work in a different place.

All such factors have to be considered to have a successful social media campaign.

As we continue to implement all the required steps in battling Covid-19, the best weapons readily available for us should be hygiene and social distancing. These don't require huge financial investments and if done properly, they can help in reducing infections and hence fewer ailments and fewer facilities and medicines needed and eventually fewer deaths.

As patriotic citizens, social media personalities can play their part in the battle against corona virus!!

@ Emmanuel Rubagumya writes about science, technology and innovation.