South Africa: Water and Sanitation Delivers Water to Various Municipalities in Mpumalanga During Coronavirus COVID-19 Lockdown

press release

500 water tanks delivered for reliable water supply in Mpumalanga

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has delivered a total of 500 water tanks and 56 water tankers (trucks) in various municipalities in Mpumalanga Province.

The water tanks are part of the interventions by the Department to enable reliable supply of water to communities to ensure that people regularly wash their hands with soap and water to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

137 water tanks have been distributed amongst the local municipalities in the Ehlanzeni District, with Bushbuckridge receiving 45, City of Mbombela receiving 32, Nkomazi receiving 20, and Thaba Chweu getting 40.

In the Gert Sibande District, 180 water tanks were delivered in the local municipalities. Chief Albert Luthuli received 30, Dipaleseng received 15, Govan Mbeki received 20, Lekwa received 25, Mkhondo received 35, Msukaligwa received 25 and Pixley ka Seme received 30.

The local municipalities in the Nkangala District received a total of 183 water tanks, with Dr JS Moroka receiving 64, Emakhazeni receiving 20, Emalahleni receiving 20, Steve Tshwete receiving 16, Thembisile Hani receiving 50 and Victor Khanye receiving 13.

The water tanks have been delivered to the local municipalities to be distributed and placed at strategic places to ensure people have access to reliable water supply closer to their households and they no longer have to walk long distances to get the most precious resource, especially during this lockdown period. Reliable water supply will ensure that people are able to regularly wash their hands and thus play a major role in curbing the spread of the Coronavirus, Flattening the Curve.

In the meantime, as the water storage tanks are being installed in the different local municipalities, the communities are being provided water through water tankers. The water tankers will also be used to regularly fill the water tanks to ensure that people always have access to water when the installations have been completed. DWS has provided 56 water tankers servicing and ensuring reliable water supply to communities, with Ehlanzeni District receiving 14, Gert Sibande 25, and Nkangala 17.

The Department thus urges the communities to take ownership of water infrastructure and guard against any forms of vandalism as the equipment and infrastructure will continue to provide reliable water supply post the lockdown and COVID-19 period. The Department also pleads with the communities to monitor the water tankers and tanks to prevent corruption and report any misuse.