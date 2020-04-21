Nigeria: Jack Ma Donates 500,000 Test Kits, Gloves to Nigeria, Others

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The founder of Alibaba Group, Jack Ma, yesterday announced the donation of more medical equipment to Africa in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chinese billionaire made the announcement on his verified Twitter handle.

Ma twitted: "Our 3rd donation to Africa will immediately be made to @_africanunion and @AfricaCDC.

"This includes 4.6 million masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 clothing sets, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 thermal guns, 100 body temperature scanners and 500,000 pairs of gloves."

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ma, through his foundation, had earlier made his first set of donation to the 54 African countries.

He donated 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

Ma also announced his second set of donation to the continent on April 6 which included 500 ventilators, 200 thousand suits and face shields, two thousand thermometers.

Others are one million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

