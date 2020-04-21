Namibia: Woman Arrested for Insulting and Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers

OSHAKATI police arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly insulting and obstructing law enforcement officers from executing their duties during the lockdown period at about 11h00 at the town's Okandjengedi location on Sunday.

The suspect, Kornelia Vilegu Paulus, was formally charged and was released after paying N$2 000 for admission of guilt.

Oshana police spokesperson inspector Thomas Aiyambo is, therefore, urging members of the public to adhere to the state of emergency regulations and to cooperate fully with the law enforcement agencies in the region.

"Failure to do so, the offenders will be fined, as stipulated in the government gazette of 28 March 2020 as amended," he said.

In another separate incident, suspects allegedly stole several electronic items at Tusk Mobile and Electronic shop at Oshana Mall in Ongwediva at about 15h20 on Saturday.

According to the crime report, the suspects allegedly gained entrance to the building by cutting the roof of the business premises and stole 15 Nokia 105 cellphones, each valued at N$399; 15 Nokia 106 cellphones, each valued at N$399; 15 MINT cellphones, each valued at N$399; one Nokia Tough, valued N$2 210; five Samsung Galaxy camera/phone, valued at N$3 375; one smart watch valued N$2 624.50; and three Canon cameras each valued at N$4 498.

The total value of all the stolen items is N$50 602.

The suspects in this matter are unknown and police have not made arrests yet.

Investigation into the matter continues. The police are, therefore, seeking help from the public in tracing the suspects and are appealing for anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.