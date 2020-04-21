Tanzania: COVID-19 - One MP Has Tested Positive, Says Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson

Dodoma — The Parliament of Tanzania has confirmed that one Member of Parliament has contracted the novel coronavirus after he traveled to Dar es Salaam.

The revelation was made today by the Deputy speaker of Parliament Dr Tulia Ackson while postponing the house's activities.

"The MP is receiving treatment and is doing well," said the deputy speaker.

Though she did not reveal the identity of the MP, she urged the legislators to take precaution against the virus and to sit at designated areas instead of wondering around the chambers.

Parliament has been postponed for one day to allow a disinfecting exercise.

Yesterday, Tanzania confirmed that the total Covid-19 cases had reached 171 after the country recorded 53 new cases on Friday and 23 cases in Zanzibar on Sunday.

Out of the 171 cases 53 are in Zanzibar whereas the country has so far recorded seven deaths (three in Zanzibar and four on Mainland Tanzania