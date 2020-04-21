Angola: COVID-19 - Inter-Ministerial Commission Satisfied With Preventive Measures

20 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Sumbe — Members of the Inter-ministerial Commission to Combat Covid-19 has expressed satisfaction with the actions implemented by the Provincial Commission for the Prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in central Cuanza Sul province.

Diamantino de Azevedo, Minister of Natural Resources and Petroleum, said that according to the assessment made by the commission, the province is prepared to comply with preventive measures against the pandemic.

However, the local government presented some difficulties that have to do with inoperative of the oxygen factory for over five years, lack of biosafety material and human resources.

According to the local governor, a work is due to be conducted together with Health Ministry to acquire a new oxygen factory.

The inter-ministerial commission also encouraged the provincial commission to continue with the same dynamics, by raising awareness among the population for strict compliance with measures to prevent and combat Covid-19.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.