Angola: COVID-19 - Inter-Ministerial Commission Satisfied With Preventive Measures

Sumbe — Members of the Inter-ministerial Commission to Combat Covid-19 has expressed satisfaction with the actions implemented by the Provincial Commission for the Prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic in central Cuanza Sul province.

Diamantino de Azevedo, Minister of Natural Resources and Petroleum, said that according to the assessment made by the commission, the province is prepared to comply with preventive measures against the pandemic.

However, the local government presented some difficulties that have to do with inoperative of the oxygen factory for over five years, lack of biosafety material and human resources.

According to the local governor, a work is due to be conducted together with Health Ministry to acquire a new oxygen factory.

The inter-ministerial commission also encouraged the provincial commission to continue with the same dynamics, by raising awareness among the population for strict compliance with measures to prevent and combat Covid-19.