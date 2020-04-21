Botswana: Sejelo Police Intensify Patrols

Kanye — Sejelo police station commander, Superintendent Mogomotsi Matlapeng, says they are effectively enforcing COVID-19 regulations to curb spread of the pandemic.

He said, even though Kanye residents were generally complying with the regulations, the police had intensified patrols.

Over the weekend, he said, police charged three people for failure to remain confined at their place of residence. He said the trio, who were arrested at different places at night, paid a P200 fine each and were released to go back home.

Supt. Matlapeng said they also charged two motorists for travelling without a movement permit by Moatle junction along the Trans Kalahari Highway. He said both pleaded guilty and paid P500 fine each.

He urged members of the public to avoid unnecessary movements. "We always advise people to stay at home because the movement permits are meant to protect them and their families," he said.

Supt. Matlapeng called on residents to help the police with any tip-offs of unlawful operations such as selling of alcohol. He said the police will continue with their patrols to ensure obedience of the law.

Source : BOPA