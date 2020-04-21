Nigeria: Residents Flee As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Ondo Communities

21 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — Residents of some villages in Ondo State have deserted their communities following the attack on the communities by suspected herdsmen yesterday

The affected communities are Adejubu, Adewole, Olotin, Olondan, Jojo, all in the Akure North Local Government Area of state.

According to a source, the herdsmen, who invaded the villages were on reprisal mission as the residents of affected communities had allegedly chased them away from grazing on their farmland.

A source said the Fulani herdsmen usually destroyed the farms of the villagers whenever their cows are grazing. "So last week, when they came again to graze, the villagers chased them away.

"On a revenge mission, on Sunday night, the herdsmen came in a large number and burnt down the houses in the villages. The residents of the villages had to run away for their dear lives for fear of being killed," he said.

The source, however, noted that there was no life lost in the attack but many buildings were allegedly destroyed by the herdsmen.

It was also gathered that the men of the state police command had been deployed to forestall further breakdown of law and order in the affected communities.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said nothing of such happened in the area.

However, the source said the PPRO was not telling the truth about the situation.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.