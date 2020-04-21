South Africa: Business Unity SA Backs the Government's Decision to Close SAA Bailout Tap

19 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ray Mahlaka

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana says the government's decision to turn down a funding request of R10bn by SAA's business rescue practitioners, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, means 'RIP SAA'.

The government's decision to deny SAA a further taxpayer-funded bailout to keep it afloat has been applauded by SA's biggest business organisation, which says the death of the bankrupt state-owned airline is now imminent.

Business Unity SA (Busa) president Sipho Pityana says SA would have been in a much better fiscal position, which would help the country withstand the economic blow from the five-week lockdown, if the government had long ago embraced structural reforms, including starving SAA of multi-billion-rand bailouts.

"We now know what we have always known: the government will never be able to rescue SAA even though we have thrown so many resources into the airline and tried to put it under business rescue," Pityana says in a Business Maverick interview.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, who oversees the operations of SAA, has been asked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to prepare a report about the future of the airline, which will be discussed at an urgent cabinet meeting on Monday 20 April.

SAA, which has recorded about...

