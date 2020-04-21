South Africa: SA Can Ill-Afford to Overlook the Non-Profit Sector in Its Response to COVID-19

opinion

The networks provided by non-profit organisations reach deeply into communities. In the 'new world' in which we will find ourselves, we will need the NPO sector even more to ensure that vulnerable people and all communities receive the support they need.

The UK government has announced that the charity sector in that country will receive a £750-million bailout to ensure that they can continue to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of that, £360-million will be allocated to organisations that provide "key services", including victims' services, citizens' advisory offices and hospices, while the balance will support smaller organisations, including funds from their lotteries. In addition, the UK government will match donations from the public towards the independent National Emergencies Trust that is fundraising and distributing funds to charities during this crisis.

All the above is in recognition of the fact that charities play a "crucial role in the national fight against Covid-19, supporting those who are most in need". Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: "For them, shutting up shop at this moment would be to contravene their very purpose, their entire reason to exist. Those charities have never been more needed than they are now, and they've never faced...