South Africa: SA Can Ill-Afford to Overlook the Non-Profit Sector in Its Response to COVID-19

19 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Shelagh Gastrow

The networks provided by non-profit organisations reach deeply into communities. In the 'new world' in which we will find ourselves, we will need the NPO sector even more to ensure that vulnerable people and all communities receive the support they need.

The UK government has announced that the charity sector in that country will receive a £750-million bailout to ensure that they can continue to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Of that, £360-million will be allocated to organisations that provide "key services", including victims' services, citizens' advisory offices and hospices, while the balance will support smaller organisations, including funds from their lotteries. In addition, the UK government will match donations from the public towards the independent National Emergencies Trust that is fundraising and distributing funds to charities during this crisis.

All the above is in recognition of the fact that charities play a "crucial role in the national fight against Covid-19, supporting those who are most in need". Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: "For them, shutting up shop at this moment would be to contravene their very purpose, their entire reason to exist. Those charities have never been more needed than they are now, and they've never faced...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.