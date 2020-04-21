Nigeria: 2020 UTME - JAMB Names 195 Candidates Allegedly Caught Cheating

21 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has released the names of 195 candidates who were allegedly caught cheating during the just concluded 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

JAMB also said it had delisted nine Computer Based Test, CBT, centres cutting across Abia, Enugu, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos Nassarawa, Ogun, Oyo and Kano states for what it called "technical deficiency and alleged connivance with candidates to cheat."

The nation's tertiary institutions' examination body,in its weekly bulletin, released to the media by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Dr Fabian Benjamin, yesterday, said the suspects were involved in different forms of examination irregularities.

"The board noted that of over 1.9 million candidates who sat for it's examinations between March 14 and April 4, 2020, it was able to establish prima facie cases against 195 candidates for examination misconduct.

"According to the Bulletin, 89 candidates were caught for examination by proxy, 32 candidates for smuggling mobile phones and devices into the examination hall, 26 candidates were caught for convenience to cheat, 24 candidates for attempting to cheat

Also, nine candidates were listed for unruly behavior, seven candidates were found to have carried out double registrations, four candidates tampered with their examination document, three candidates were caught for forceful entrance while one candidate was found to have faked vital documents.

The Bulletin further showed that the highest number of infractions were perpetrated by candidates from Imo state with 28 listed cases, followed by Anambra, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano and Plateau states with over 12 listed cases of examination malpractice each.

The Board however revealed that in comparison with previous years, the incidence of examination malpractice by UTME candidates was on the decline.

"Examination infraction in UTME is declining with the 2020 experience. However, out of the 1,945,983 million candidates who sat for the examination, Prima facie cases of examination misconduct have been made against the following (195) candidates."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
20-Year-Long Manhunt for Brazil Drug Kingpin Ends in Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.