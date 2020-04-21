South Africa: Zola Skweyiya's Contribution to South Africa Should Not Be Forgotten

opinion

He was a colossus, an accomplished man in the many trying terrains of his life. His lasting imprint in the post-apartheid society is yet to be fully synthesised and recorded.

"If he [a leader or teacher] is indeed wise he does not bid you enter the house of his wisdom, but rather leads you to the threshold of your own mind." - Khalil Gibran.

A few days before South Africa celebrates 26 years as a democracy, on 21 April 2020, marks two years from the day Dr Zola Skweyiya's remains were laid to rest. His remarkable contributions and achievements in South Africa's post-apartheid society rightfully earned him the recognition through a Special Official Funeral, Category 1, which is for a person with extraordinary credentials. Skweyiya remains one of the key architects of post-apartheid South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his eulogy at the funeral, gave a fitting tribute when he described Skweyiya as "an ambassador of goodwill, a servant of his people and a courageous son of the soil... we had nothing to say but console ourselves with the knowledge that he had served his people well and played his role in the struggle for freedom... a man who shared...