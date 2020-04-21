Congo-Kinshasa: Koffi Olomide's Man Held for Killing Girlfriend in Love Triangle

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is holding a youthful Congolese national suspected of killing his middle-aged girlfriend who succumbed to injuries at her house after allegedly being assaulted by the suspect.

Mwanza Ukadidi Didier alias Cobe, a former Koffi Olomide's backup singer is detained at the Embakasi police station on suspicion of killing 44-year-old Catherine Mwove.

Cobe is said to have assaulted Catherine at his house in Pipeline Estate in Embakasi, Nairobi on the night of April 8.

He later allegedly assaulted her at her hotel in the Pipeline area the next day.

He is said to have kicked the door into Catherine's counter in the hotel which injured her on the abdomen before raining kicks and blows on her, inflicting her serious injuries.

Detective Corporal Joseph Kibet attached to the DCI offices said Catherine was found dead in her house in Syokimau on April 12.

"The injuries are indicative of an organized act of commission," Cpl. Kibet said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts where he obtained custodial orders.

"A postmortem done at Umash Funeral home by a government pathologist indicated that she died of internal bleeding due to multiple injuries on the chest, head and ribs consistent to the assault."

The detective was seeking 14 days custodial orders which were granted by senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinjii.

The matter had initially been reported at Mlolongo police station, and witnesses who had recorded statement said the assault happened in their presence and the deceased complained of injuries inflicted by Cobe.

But Cobe said Catherine had gone to his house with another man whom she was drinking with and he later warned him that the curfew time was approaching.

They later picked a fight after he warned the man he identified as Omosh to leave his house and Catherine was injured while attempting to stop the fight.

Cobe demanded that the man should also be arrested for the offence because the fight started due to his presence in his house and failure to leave.

The matter will be mentioned on May 4.