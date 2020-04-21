South Africa: Cabinet Faces Post-Lockdown Economic Calamity - With No Easy Options

analysis

Cabinet meets on Monday for the third time in two weeks to thrash out what to do about an economy in crisis, aggravated by the Covid-19 lockdown. That no decision has been taken yet signals not only the depth of South Africa's economic problem, but also the fissures of factional politics, ideology and wonky statecraft.

On Wednesday 15 April Cabinet met, but kicked for touch when discussions failed to lead to firm decisions on "the socio-economic recovery plan post the Covid-19 national lockdown", as the official statement put it.

"Cabinet resolved that further discussions and consultations are still required before the final consolidated plan is approved to be shared with the nation," said the late-night statement before announcing the Cabinet meeting would resume on Monday 20 April with "one consolidated document on key priorities of the country's economic recovery plan".

But on Thursday 16 April, it emerged some decisions had been taken, even if just to start relaxing the national lockdown for some. Mines got a break in the new regulations with an incremental relaxation allowing 50% operations -- coal mines supplying Eskom remained fully operational -- as did tradespeople such as mechanics, plumbers and electricians while hardware stores are...