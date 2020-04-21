South Africa: Ramaphosa Considers R1-Trillion COVID-19 Stimulus Proposal for SA's Frail Economy

Targeted sectors under the stimulus package will include manufacturing, retail, hospitality and tourism because they are not currently considered to be essential service providers, resulting in their operations being shuttered during the lockdown. According to Cosatu, the R1-trillion proposed stimulus or economic recovery package was endorsed by labour and business at a Nedlac meeting on 17 April.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is considering a R1-trillion stimulus proposal that will be at the centre of the government's economic intervention to limit the catastrophic fallout of an extended Covid-19 lockdown on SA's economy, which is expected to plunge into a deep recession during 2020.

The proposed R1-trillion stimulus package, which is nearly the equivalent of SA's spending budget for fiscal year 2020/21 of R1.95-trillion, was discussed at a Nedlac meeting chaired by Ramaphosa on 17 April 2020 and attended by business, labour and community representatives.

The proposed package is expected to be similar to the enormous $2-trillion scheme recently approved in the US, as SA's government might target sectors hardest-hit by the lockdown by offering assistance to financially distressed companies. The assistance might come in the form of loans offered by commercial banks with favourable interest rates and other terms or loan guarantees...