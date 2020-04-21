Liberia: Elders in River Cess Want Bridge Constructed

Some elders and citizens of Zarflahn District in River Cess County have called on their county's legislative caucus, local authority and President George MannehWeah's government to help construct a bridge that links their district to the county capital, Cestos.

According to elders, the bridge is on the only road that connects their area to the main city - Cestos City, lamenting that it's disheartening for them to be living there without the bridge needed.

The elders and citizens say if nothing is done to have their district connected to Cestos City and Buchanan highway, they will be cut off from the country, including Montserrado.They have expressed fear that this will also jeopardize their survivability as citizens of the country, especially during this rainy season.

The elders narrate that even though they have a little funding that came from both the County Development Funds (CDF) and the community - based program for the construction of a twin bridge to cross over the Drowl River, they however indicate that the fund is not much to carry out the project.

The Elders including Samuel Sohn, Lincoln Goffa, Samuel Gbarboe among others, say their appeal is for the national government to speedily intervene and come to their rescue on what they referred to as a serious nightmare.Without the bridge, they say they are having difficulties to get certain commodities including salt, rice and pepper, among other things.

The elders claim that Zarflahn District serves as the birthplace of President George MannegWeah's late mother Madam Anna Weah.According to them, the Zarflahn Road which is also known as the Chinese Road, was previously done by a logging company which operated in the county during the mid 8o's before the Liberian civil war.

The Elders however point out that in the absence of the construction of the road, particularly the bridge along the road, citizens of the district will continue to experience setback.