Africa: Global Leaders, Activists, Actors and Musicians Join Unprecedented All-Day Digital Earth Day 2020

press release

Washington — INCLUDING VALERIE JARRETT, SENATOR ED MARKEY, ROGER WATERS, JACK JOHNSON, NAJIB SAAB, MICHAEL FRANTI, STEFANIA GIANNINI, MAYA LIN, SENATOR ELIZABETH WARREN, DAVE MATTHEWS, ASHOK SRIDHARAN, LISA JACKSON, DIANA NYAD, KADDU KIWE SEBUNYA AND ZIGGY MARLEY

Ed Begley, Jr. and Hayden Begley Co-Host Special Event Begins at 9AM ET on Earth Day, APRIL 22nd

With Earth Day 2020 fast approaching, Earth Day Network has been overwhelmed with the outpouring of video messages from the global community to show their commitment to the planet. This new slate of content joins the already illustrious programming and individuals who are supporting the event. To read the previously announced list of participants, please go here. This unprecedented global event will be hosted by Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter, Hayden Begley, a musician and actress.

These messages, performances and calls-to-action will be part of Earth Day Network's robust 11-hour (9am ET to 9pm ET) digital event on the homepage for the planet, earthday.org, as well as part of a comprehensive social media partnership with Twitter (#EarthDay2020).

The incredible lineup of personal video messages for Earth Day 2020 includes:

His Holiness Pope Francis

Steve Ballmer, USAFacts Founder and Former Microsoft CEO

Hayden Begley, Co-Host

Dave Beran, Michelin Star Chef

Aloe Blacc, Musician

Andrea Boccelli, Award-winning Singer and Songwriter

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, Governor of the State of Yucatán

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (TBC)

Michael Franti, Musician

Mrs. Maria Elena Freire, Head of Environmental Education, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Kathy Freston, Chef

Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director, General for Education, UNESCO

Mr. Bernardo Goytacaces, Secretary of Education of the State of Rio de Janeiro

Natalie Isaacs, Founder and CEO of 1 Million Women

Lisa Jackson, VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple and Global Advisory Committee Member

Valerie Jarrett, Former Senior Advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama

Jack Johnson, Musician

Maya Lin, Architect and Global Advisory Committee Member

Josh Lucas, Actor

Edward Markey, Senator from Massachusetts

Ziggy Marley, Musician

Dave Matthews, Musician

Arizona Muse, Model

Jason Mraz, Musician

Nahko, Musician

Vanessa Nakate, Founder of Youth for Future Africa and the Rise Up Movement

Diana Nyad, Long Distance Swimmer

Ambassador Javier Paulinich, General Secretary of SELA, Latin American and Caribbean Economic System

Mr. Gabriel Quijandria, Vice Minister of Environment of Peru

Ingmar Rentzhog, Founder of 'We Don't Have Time'

Najib Saab, Secretary General, Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED)

Kaddu Kiwe Sebunya, President of African Wildlife Foundation and Global Advisory Committee Member

Cody Simpson, Actor

Ashok Sridharan, President of ICLEI--Local Governments for Sustainability and Mayor of Bonn

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Environment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Yana Abu Taleb, Co-Director of EcoPeace Middle East

Minister Victor Manuel Toledo, Minister for the Environment of Mexico

Elizabeth Warren, Senator from Massachusetts

Roger Waters, Musician

Mayor Jorge Munoz Wells, Mayor of the City of Lima

Christine Todd Whitman, Former Governor of NJ and Global Advisory Committee Member

Jason Wrobel, Chef

About Earth Day NetworkEarth Day 2020 comes 50 years after the first Earth Day which, in 1970, mobilized over 20 million citizens to demand action on the environmental challenges of the time. Today, Earth Day is observed in around 190 countries and close to 100,000 organizations. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. To learn more, visit earthday.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1155792/Earth_Day_Logo.jpg